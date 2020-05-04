Deputies requested an arrest warrant on a man after evidence pointed to his being involved in a kidnapping.
On May 3, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kim Novak was patrolling the Teehee Addition when he was flagged down by a woman who claimed a man had taken her against her will. The woman said she was in a relationship with Matthew Cordell, and he got mad when he picked her up on Peaceful Valley Drive. The woman said Cordell grabbed her hair so she couldn't get out of the vehicle. She said Cordell broke her phone so she couldn't call for help, and then drove to Welling. When he slowed down, the woman claimed she jumped out of the vehicle, but Cordell forced her back inside. At another point, Cordell was driving slow enough that the woman tried to jump out of the vehicle a second time, but the man caught up to her. The woman said Cordell drove to his house in Tahlequah. Novak said the woman had bruising on her arms and dirt and grass in her hair. Novak said he requested an arrest warrant on Cordell and charges of kidnapping, domestic assault and battery, interfering with a 911 call, and malicious injury to property.
Deputy James Carver was notified by Deputy Bruce Lair that he made contact with someone who claimed a house had been broken into on May 3. Dispatch advised that Randy Tran had just broken into a house on South 553 Road. Carver arrived and was told the suspect left on foot and went up a hill. The deputy wasn't able to locate the suspect. Michelle Dallis said Tran came into her house and asked for water. She told the man to leave several times before she grabbed her handgun. Dallis' son gave Tran water and told him to leave. Deputy Nick Chute and Deputy Jimmy Tannehill found Tran running down 533 Road and arrested him. He was taken to jail and booked for first-degree burglary.
Tannehill was dispatched to West 820 Road on a threats report on May 2. Dawn Osburn said she was notified by the CCSO about a man getting shot. Osburn said she and a man went to secure the victim's property and locked the gates. She said a man texted her friend and he asked "how dead" he was. Osburn said she texted the man and he told her she was next. Tannehill told Osburn to email him a screenshot of text, but he hadn't received anything from her. Osburn said she didn't want to file charges, but wanted to make a report in case something happened.
Lauren Peloquin reported the man she had a protective order against contacted her May 1. She said the man commented on a Facebook Live video of her, and texted her 18 times within an hour.
