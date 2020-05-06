Teenage boys claimed a relative shot at them during an altercation.
On April 30, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to East 658 Road on a report of shots being fired. Three teenage boys said they had an altercation with a relative, and he shot at them. One boy said his adoptive mother kicked him out of the house and he went to a friend's home. The two other boys went to the same house and said a man shot at them. The boys told Robison they were kicked out of the house and were walking down the road when they were confronted by a woman, who yelled at the boys and hit them. When the boys began to yell back, the woman's husband got out of the car and fired two shots at them. Robison talked with the adoptive mother, who she said the boys were being disrespectful and called her names, so she gave her granddaughter permission to spank them. The granddaughter said she confronted two boys on the road and spanked one of them with a belt. She said one of the boys grabbed a rock and threatened to bust her head open as he walked toward her. She said her husband got out of the car and fired two shots at the ground and scared the boys off. Robison said one boy was returned to the residence, while the other two stayed at a friend's house. The adoptive mother said the two weren't allowed to return home.
Nancy Cole said her mother used to live next door to her until she passed away, and the house has been vacant ever since. On May 4, Cole said, she received a letter from a collection agency that claimed a check written on her mother's account had been declined. Cole said the account had been closed since 2007, but someone had broken into her house and stolen some checks.
On May 3, Lois Montgomery said her neighbor's fence is not keeping his cattle in, and they keep wandering onto her property. Montgomery said she told her neighbor several times about his cows and horses getting out, but nothing was done. Montgomery requested the man fix the fence to keep his animals from tearing up her garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.