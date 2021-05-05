An investigator was in the right place at the right time when a fight broke out involving a shotgun.
On May 3, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigator Richard Berry was at O’Reilly’s when he heard two men fighting across the street. Two men were trying to get away from Andrew Fraley, who asked them for money. They said Fraley asked them to walk to the back of the building and became angry when they told him no. One of the men said Fraley began digging in his bag for something and they saw a gun. The two men fought with Fraley to get the gun away from him. Berry arrived and took the shotgun as the fighting ended. Fraley was transported to the county jail.
Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched on a report of a vandalism April 30 in Fort Gibson. Brenda Ashworth said an employee parked a dozer in front of a construction site office on April 29. Ashworth said someone busted the screen to the GPS on the dozer and stole the keys. The site security officer didn’t see anyone inside the dozer.
Deputy Caleb Rice responded to a report of a cardiac arrest May 5, when EMS pronounced the time of death of Wanda Cornsilk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.