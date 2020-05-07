A woman who was drunk while driving admitted she had been to prison earlier for drunken driving.
On May 6, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Gifford responded to a vehicle crash on Welling Road. The deputy said a red Mustang was off the roadway, and it appeared to have struck a tree. Steve Cobb said he lived down the road and came to the scene to help. A woman who gave the name Beth Williams was the driver who crashed car. It was later determined the woman was Jayma Drain. She admitted to deputies she had a few drinks before the crash and she was probably still drunk. Gifford asked Drain why she lied about her name, and she said she didn't have a driver's license and had gone to prison before for drinking and driving. Drain was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
Kimberly Collins was arrested after she trespassed and refused to cooperate with deputies during a May 4 incident. Erin Blackbird and Dakota Coffield said their neighbor had been banned from their property, but she showed up recording and taking photos of them. Coffield said he was in his backyard when Collins walked up with her phone out and said, "I waned y'all to see this." Witnesses said they saw Collins walking through the neighborhood and taking photos of Coffield. Deputies Tanner Hendley and Curtis Elkins went to Collins' house and asked her what had happened. Collins became confrontational and refused to cooperate. Hendley said if she impeded the investigation, she would be arrested for obstruction. Collins tried locking the door, but Hendley was able to open it first. The deputy said Collins clinched her fists and took an aggressive stance. She fought with deputies as they were arresting her and she was eventually placed in custody.
Lisa Turner reported a relative drove from Texas and trespassed onto her property May 5. Turner said the man climbed a lock gate and banged on her front door. She said she didn't open the door because the man had threatened her family in the past, and she was afraid of him. Turner gave deputies information on where the man might be staying and what type of car he had.
