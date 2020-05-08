A woman called authorities after she was unable to get in touch with her parents.
On May 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies Tanner Hendley and Joseph Burkett were dispatched to North 559 Road for a welfare check. Brina Smith said her parents were babysitting her child and they wouldn't answer their phones or her knocks at the door. Smith said she could see her son walking around in nothing but a diaper, and he was crying. Smith said she had been knocking for two hours before she called CCSO. Deputies went around the entire house and knocked on doors and windows, but no one answered. Burkett was looking in a bedroom window and saw a woman lying in the middle of the floor, and she was not moving. Hendley broke the window with his baton and unlocked the door. A man inside the house yelled and asked who was in his house. The woman on the floor was unconscious and breathing, but didn't respond to deputies' attempts to wake her. Hendley administered a shot of Narcan but there was no response. EMS arrived and said the woman was under the influence of medication, but not enough to be harmful. The man said he heard Smith and the deputies knocking, but he ignored it. He said he thought it was Smith, and he thought she was high, so he didn't want to give the child to her in that condition. Hendley said the man didn't appear to be under the influence at the time of the call, and the child was given back to Smith.
Deputy Justin Gifford was on patrol in the area of West 810 Road when he noticed a vehicle that was backed off the roadway. Alvin Catron and a woman were in the vehicle, and they said they went there to get away from their house because other people were arguing. Gifford had the woman step out so they could discuss another case that involved her. Sgt. Jarred Rye arrived and Gifford asked Catron if he could search the vehicle for a stolen wallet. Rye ran the tag information on the vehicle,and it came back stolen. The VIN number matched the one reported stolen and Catron was arrested. He was taken to jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, and the woman was released.
On April 28, Deputy Nick Chute was assigned to a harassment report over the phone. Tara Warren said she filed a theft report with CCSO after her storage building was broken into. Warren said the alleged suspect was harassing her via Facebook. She said he man kept commenting and "liking" all of her posts that were related to the stolen property. Warren said the man threatened her husband via Facebook messenger and he said he would "shut his mouth" for him.
