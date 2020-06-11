A woman and several witnesses said a man exposed himself in a campground.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to Pettit Bay in regard to an indecent exposure report at a campground on May 30. A woman said she was sitting in her hot tub when a man came up to her with his pants down. She said the man took off running through the campground with his pants still down. Several witnesses described the man to be in his 60s with gray hair and gray beard.
Deputy James Carver was en route to a house fire June 10 when dispatch advised him of a death in the area. A relative said Randy McCollum had been sick for awhile and appeared worse that day. When they check on McCollum, he was found dead.
On May 29, James Cain said his checkbook was missing and the bank told him to report it.
