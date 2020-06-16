A sex offender was arrested after he failed to register.
On May 30, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to South Breeze Trailer Park for a disturbance involving a convicted sex offender. A woman said Ronald Branson Jr. was inside her living room, masturbating. The woman said she saw Branson in town while he was riding a bike, and he made a vulgar gesture at her. Robison went to the man's last known address and made contact with his parents. They said Branson was supposed to be staying in an RV, because their landlord didn't want him staying there. Branson denied the allegations and said the residents tried getting him in trouble since they found out he was a sex offender. The deputy told Branson he had the weekend to find his residence and to report back to him June 1. Branson never returned to the sheriff's office to register at a new address. On June 9, Branson's parents came by the sheriff's office and said their son hadn't been living at their home since the May 30 incident. On June 14, Robison made contact with Branson and asked him if he found a new address. Branson said he was living on the streets. Branson was arrested and taken to the detention center.
Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to Pecan Creek Circle in regard to a suspicious man on June 14. Dispatch advised a male was at the residence while the homeowner was in Florida, and talking to him via his doorbell camera. Dispatch said the man looked as if he had been in an altercation and he had blood on his face. Broderick arrived at the location and found Juan Jose Guzman Istacuy lying on the ground near the front door. Due to language barrier, a dispatcher with the Tahlequah Police Department was contacted and helped translate into Spanish for the deputies. Istacuy said he had traveled from South Carolina and planned to make it to Oklahoma City for work. Istacuy said he and an unknown friend started drinking and they argued over money. He said the man punched him and kicked him out of the vehicle in Tahlequah. Istacuy was arrested and booked for public intoxication.
On June 13, Deputy Zach McCaslin noticed Michael James Desantis having trouble with a motorcycle on 540 Road. The deputy recognized Desantis and asked him if he got his license back. The man said he didn't, and McCaslin told him to move the motorcycle to the side of the road, and not to drive or ride it anymore. Dispatch checked to see if Desantis had warrants, and he did - for assault and battery by strangulation. McCaslin found a large knife on Desantis during a pat-down. Jail officers also found a toy Sig Sauer Pellet hand gun on the man when he got to the detention center.
