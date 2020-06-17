Car thieves tried torching a vehicle on the side of the highway last week.
On June 10, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Gifford was dispatched to State Highway 82 for a vehicle fire. He got to the location and found a red Dodge Journey with flames coming from the gas cap area. The Lowrey Fire Department arrived and put the fire out. Gifford said there was a cloth stuffed down into the gas tank. There was also a brick lying on the floorboard, next to the acceleration pedal. A firefighter said the vehicle looked as if it had run off the road and hit a sign before it came to a stop. The tag information came back to Jack Wagnon, who said he wasn't aware the vehicle was missing. He said he used the vehicle that evening to pick up his kids in Tahlequah. Gifford said Wagnon wasn't able to give him any information on who might have taken the vehicle.
Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to Acuff Avenue for an assault call on June 14. The caller said she wanted to report that she had been assaulted. The woman said a man was taking parts from a vehicle instead of fixing it. She said the Tahlequah Police Department told her she needed to communicate with the man to take it to civil court. The woman said the two of them were in the vehicle when she tried talking to him. She said she tried to escape and run to call 911. She claimed the man dragged her and broke his vehicle window when he tried to hit her. The vehicle owner said his neighbors had security video and he would give Hendley the footage. He said he believed the woman broke out the window herself. Hendley wasn't able to make contact with the man in question.
Kathy Haddock reported her daughter had continued to harass her and her husband on June 15. She stated her daughter kept coming to her house without permission, called her, and cussed at her. Haddock said her daughter has been leaving messages on her Ring doorbell for her children. Haddock said her daughter's children don't live at her house, and she's not welcome there. Haddock said she would seek a protective order.
