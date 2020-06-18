A man high on methamphetamine reportedly managed to assault deputies as they tried to arrest him.
On June 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to North Cedar Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. Dispatch advised the caller said his neighbor said she and her boyfriend were fighting and he was high on methamphetamine. The deputy made contact with an intoxicated Zachariah Lake. He said people were messing with him in his sleep by cutting his hair. Lake became aggressive and tried fighting deputies. Lake kicked and tried biting deputies when they were arresting him. Lake managed to punch one deputy in the groin area. Lake was taking to jail and booked for public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to the area of State Highway 82 and Jarvis Road in regard to a suspicious call on June 15. The caller said two men were walking on the road and appeared to be reaching into their waistbands as if they were reaching for a weapon. Dispatch advised that both men appeared to be fighting at the intersection of Jones Road and Jarvis Road. The deputy made contact with Brandon Snail and William Snell. Snail was patted down and detained, but admitted he had a bag of marijuana in his pocket. Deputy Tanner Hendley arrived and saw Snell throw a plastic bag in the ditch. Hendley found the bag, which contained marijuana. Snail said he took the marijuana from Snell because he didn't want it in his vehicle. Snail said his vehicle broke down and they were walking to a house on Vinita Avenue. Snail said he and Snell had been drinking all day. Both men were arrested and booked for public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
On June 17, Deputy James Carver was dispatched to a residence in regard to a gunshot. Carver found the body of Donald Hammond, whom dispatch said committed suicide. Family members said Hammond had talked about suicide in the past, and even the day before, but they didn't think anything of it, since he didn't do it in the past.
