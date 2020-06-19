A woman was sent to the hospital after she was attacked during an altercation.
On June 17, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Horner Street for a physical domestic in progress. The victim flagged down Rafalko before she got to the residence and was picked up. The victim pointed toward the back of the house, and said the other person involved in the fight ran out the back door. Rafalko checked the backyard and couldn't find anyone, but she noticed one of the dogs at the fence, as if someone was on the other side. Serena Scott denied jumping over the fence and said she was behind the fence because she was scared. Rafalko didn't take a statement from Scott, since she was intoxicated. Scott was arrested for assault and battery and taken to the detention center. The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries she received from the altercation. She said Scott came home drunk and yelled at her 15-year-old son about a dog killing her chickens. The victim said Scott attacked her, but she was able to run to a neighbor's house to call 911.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to North Lost City Road on a report of larceny of a firearm. On June 17, Dennis Orwing said he had some people over to help him move. He said his Remington Wingmaster shotgun came up missing after everyone had left. Orwing said he suspected one of the people who where over had taken the gun. Carver contacted the person in question and they denied taking the gun.
On June 9, Lt. John Berry responded to State Highway 82 for a trespass call. The caller took Berry to where three people were loading a truck with camping gear. He advised them they were banned from the property, and if they were caught there again, they would be taken to jail.
