A man had to be airlifted to a Tulsa hospital after he shot himself in the hand.
On June 16, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to South 520 Road in regard to a gunshot wound. The caller said Jacob Hutchinson, who was intoxicated, shot himself in the hand and became belligerent. Hutchinson's mother said her son had been drinking and she heard a gunshot. She retrieved the .308 pistol and gave it to deputies. Chute noticed empty beer cans in Hutchinson's room, where the shooting happened. Hutchinson was transported by EMS to Keys High School and airlifted to Tulsa.
Deputy Chute was assigned a walk-in report at the sheriff's office June 16. Donna Murphy said she was contacted by two people who claimed they were officers with the Social Security Administration. They told Murphy her Social Security card had been found and asked her if she owned a Toyota. They said her car had been found with all of her bank cards and address. Murphy was asked to confirm her Social Security number. Another officer said Murphy's car was found near El Paso, Texas, and it had 22 boxes of cocaine inside of it. Murphy said she never owned a Toyota and had never been to El Paso.
Shoshanna Nunley reported her storage unit was broken into and items were missing on June 19. She and her husband went to the storage unit at Quail Run Storage in Peggs, and noticed the lock missing.
