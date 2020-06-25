The Department of Human Services was notified after 12-year-old admitted to molesting a 4-year-old.
On June 18, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins was dispatched to a residence in regard to a sexual assault. Dispatchers in Mayes County advised they received a call of a 4-year-old who was molested by an older child. Elkins and Mayes County deputies made contact with the parents of the 12-year-old. The preteen said he knew what he did was wrong, and he only did it because other kids told him to. Both parents were advised to keep their children separated for the time being. The child was interviewed at Help In Crisis.
On June 23, Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to East Whipporwill Road on a report of a domestic disturbance. Rory Underwood said her son, Kyle Underwood, was destroying her house and had hit her. Rory said Kyle had been violent ever since he was released from jail a week earlier. Robison made contact with Kyle inside the residence and detained him. Rory said her son head-butted her forehead the previous night, and threw objects around the house because she didn't light a cigarette for him. Kyle was taken to jail and booked for assault and battery.
Undersheriff James Brown took an information report in regard to disturbing comments. On June 23, a woman said her soon-to-be ex-husband made comments about her dying.
