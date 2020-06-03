A man who admitted to drinking alcohol while on Lake Tenkiller was arrested for driving under the influence.
On May 31, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was on patrol when he was advised by Deputy Nick Chute to be on the lookout for a white truck pulling a blue and white boat. Hendley spotted the vehicle on State Highway 82 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Seth Campbell, exuded a strong odor of alcohol and said he was drinking on the lake before he drove. Hendley determined Campbell was impaired during a field sobriety test and took him to jail for aggravated DUI.
Richard Sam said his rental house was broken into sometime between May 25 and 27. Sam said a window was busted out and the front door was unlocked. The house was vacant, but Sam said he wanted to file a report and have extra patrol for the property.
Ida Shirrel reported her vehicle tag was stolen May 18 on State Highway 10. She said the vehicle was parked on the side of the road because of a flat tire.
