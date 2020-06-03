Deputies arrested a man after they deemed him to be impaired at the time he drove.
On May 31, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Nick Chute was on patrol in the Peggs area when he noticed the driver of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, waving cars by. Paul Caesar said he was waving traffic by, because he thought he was holding the drivers up. Chute could see there was an open bottle of vodka in the passenger seat, and Caesar admitted to drinking. Caesar was taken to jail after Chute determined he was impaired. He was booked for actual physical control and transporting an open container.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to U.S. Highway 62 near Eldon Bridge on a report of a vandalism on May 15. Brent Colvard said he went to the property to check on the vehicle that was parked underneath the carport. Colvard said there was damage to the car cover and two bullet holes in the hood of his vehicle. Colvard said the vehicle had been parked there since May 9, and there were no damages at that time.
Bruce Humbolt reported his shop was broken into and several items were missing on May 8. He said a motorcycle, a boat, and a TV were stolen, but he was unable to provide authorities documentation on the items. On May 29, a friend of Humboltâ€™s informed CCSO the stolen boat was at the lake and he took photos of it. Deputy Curtis Elkins recovered the stolen boat the next day.
