A man allegedly tried to blackmail a woman via text message.
On June 3, Davetta McIntosh reported that a man told her if she didn't send him $10,000, he would make accusations of drug use and sexual relationships among workers and residents at Sugar Mountain.
John Clark reported a vandalism to his wife's vehicle on North Shiloh Road on June 1. Clark said his lawn mower was taken out of his shed and pushed down his driveway as if someone had tried to take it. The window to the vehicle was shattered, but nothing was missing.
A man kept violating a protective order his ex-girlfriend has against him. On June 4, a woman said her ex called her non-stop while she was at work.
