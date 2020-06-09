A husband and wife were arrested after deputies were called to a domestic.
On June 7, Cherokee County Sheriff's Lt. John Berry was dispatched to a residence on an assault report. Dispatch advised a man was armed and intoxicated. Stephanie Miller was standing outside and told the deputy her husband assaulted her. The woman had injuries consistent with an assault. Stephanie said her husband had been drinking all day and got mad at her when she asked him for a cigarette. Bruce Miller said Stephanie was drinking beer and kicked him in the leg. He said she slung him around and he couldn't stop her because of his bad back. Berry asked the man how Stephanie got her injuries, and Bruce said his hat must have hit her. Stephanie refused medical treatment, and she and Bruce were arrested for domestic assault and battery.
Deputy Ryan Robison responded to South Woodall Drive for a disturbance June 2. Blaine Jones said he is a contract repairman for Century 21 and was remodeling a house when a man appeared on the property. Jones said the man said he wanted to rent or buy the house and became upset when he couldn't contact anyone at the office. Jones said he pulled his firearm on the irate man after he tried to enter the house in an aggressive manner. The man got into his vehicle and left the area.
On June 6, a woman claimed her 16-year-old brother stole the wheels off her car and provided threatening voicemails he made. The teen told her she needed to pay her bills or leave, and if she didn't, he was going to "mess with" her car. Deputy Tanner Hendley interviewed the boy, who denied taking the wheels or doing anything to the vehicle. Hendley told him his sister wasn't going to press charges if they were returned. The boy said he would return the wheels if his sister paid her bills. Hendley said he contacted the Office of Juvenile Affairs.
