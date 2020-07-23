Authorities are looking for a missing Tulsa woman who was in town to float the river.
On July 21, Deputy Curtis Elkins was dispatched to Love's Country Store to take a report of a missing person. Dispatch advised the caller said her mother left Tulsa to come stay at a cabin and float on the Illinois River. The caller said the mother didn't return to Tulsa and she wasn't answering her phone. Amy Figueroa said her mother, Lorena Figueroa, went camping with her boyfriend. Amy said her mother texted her on the afternoon of July 18 and said they were having to get a hotel room in the neighboring town because there was no availability on the river. Elkins told dispatch to "ping" the mother's and the boyfriend's phone. The mother's phone was off, but the boyfriend's phone was pinging close to his house in Tulsa. Elkins and Amy tried calling the mother's phone several times, with no answer. The deputy contacted jails at Wagoner, Tulsa, and Mayes counties to see if the couple may have been taken there. Dispatch contacted the Tulsa Police Department and had an officer try to make contact with the woman's boyfriend, but no one would answer the door. Amy said her mother could be in a burgundy 2014 Mercedes SUV.
Tahlequah Police dispatcher advised officers to be on the lookout for a red Dodge Charger with a black hood that was wanted in regard to a disturbance on July 20. Deputy Lane Yeager was on patrol on U.S. Highway 62 when he came upon the vehicle in question, and initiated a traffic stop. Austin Yanez told the deputy he left his driver's license at home and asked why he was being detained. Yeager said TPD wanted to talked to him about a disturbance at an apartment complex. Yanez claimed the apartment manager was overreacting. During the traffic stop, Yeager noticed the passenger, Mason Wayne Daniels, was shoving something under his leg and got on his phone. Yeager told the man to put his hands where he could see them and to stay off his phone. Deputy Ryan Robison arrived, and both deputies had the driver and passenger exit the vehicle. Yeager ask Daniels if he had any weapons and patted him down. While patting him down, a Swisher Sweets bag fell out his waistband. Daniels claimed it wasn't his and Yanez made him hide it. The bag contained 1 gram of black tar heroin, and deputies found another 10 grams of heroin inside the vehicle. There were three packages of suboxone inside Daniels' wallet, 50 oxycodone pills, and 48 Xanax pills between the passenger seat and the center console. Daniels was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and was taken to the detention center. Yanez was arrested and claimed to be Native American, but couldn't provide any documentation to prove that.
On July 21, Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to a resident on U.S. 62 in regard to an assault and battery report. The caller said she was able to separate from the aggressor and would meet the deputy at the TNT store. Rafalko noticed Wynelle Cordray had red marks on her face and throat area. Cordray said her brother, Gregory Cordray, had assaulted her by grabbing her throat and face. Wynelle said she lives with her mother, and Greg will come over and cause problems. Wynelle said she was looking at video surveillance because items had come up missing, and that was when her brother began yelling at her and hit her. Wynelle said her mother tried to get between them during the altercation and that she may have hit her mother. Gregory said he was trying to use codes to replay the video footage, and Wynelle hit him and shoved their mother. He claimed he didn't hit his sister and that she caused those injuries herself. Gregory claimed his sister hit his face and he wanted to press charges. The mother said she had to separate the two siblings and was hit in the process. She said both Wynelle and Gregory hit each other. Gregory was arrested for assault and battery due to injuries.
On July 20, Lisa Farrow reported she had been harassed by her neighbor's kids, and they broke the window rain guards on her vehicle. Farrow claimed the kids also shot her vehicle window with a BB gun. Lt. John Berry asked Farrow if she saw the kids shoot the windows, and she said she didn't, but she knew they did.
