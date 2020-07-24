An area woman claimed her father molested her three years ago.
On July 20, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Robison was contacted by the Department of Human Services for a followup on a molestation case. The case worker asked Robison to accompany her to a residence in Hulbert. A woman said her father put his hands down her pants in 2017. She claimed her father was diagnosed with dementia shortly before the incident. The man's wife confirmed the allegations and said she believes her husband didn't know what he was doing at the time. She said her husband was initially diagnosed with dementia, but he has since been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Robison spoke with the man in question and said he had difficulty answering simple questions due to his mental status. Robison said no charges are recommended.
On July 22, Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Hulbert to speak with a man about a weapons violation. Nicholas Burnett said he and his son were swimming in a creek near North 440 Road when a man who claimed to be the property owner told them to leave. Burnett said he agreed to leave, so he went to his vehicle and waited for other people to get to the vehicle. He said the man continued to verbally assault him and his son. Burnett said he asked the man if he owned the bridge, and the man said he didn't. Burnett told him he would just stay there, and the man brandished a gun and said he would use it. Burnett said the man had his finger on the trigger, and pointed the weapon in the direction of his son. Deputy Tanner Hendley located the property owner and confirmed he was armed with a handgun. Hendley said the Beretta .22 semi-automatic had one round in the chamber and additional rounds in the magazine. The man claimed he brandished the gun for protection after people started toward him, and he didn't intentionally point the gun at anymore. Burnett was banned from the property.
Stephen and Lisa Tuttle claimed their neighbor cut down six pine trees on their property on July 21. The neighbor said he planted the trees in 2010, and one of the trees was at risk of falling on his house. The neighbor said he spoke to the Tuttles, and they all agreed the tree needed to come down. The neighbor said the tree struck and damaged several trees when he was cutting it down. He said he thought the trees were on his land and he was the one who planted them. He said he cut the tree back in May, and was just made aware it was a problem.
