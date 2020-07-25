Authorities were called on a woman who was acting inappropriately at an apartment complex.
On July 23, an employee at the Garden Walk Apartments called the sheriff's office about an intoxicated woman who was licking poles, exposing her breasts, rubbing bricks, and touching herself. Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Lane Yeager made contact with the caller, who said she didn't want to get close to the suspect. Andgelise Poole told the deputy she was playing board games and it was apparent she was under the influence. Yeager asked her what she took and she said nothing. He asked her again and she said said she smoked cigarettes and methamphetamine. During a weapons patdown, Poole volunteered to take off her clothes. Yeager notified dispatch to send another deputy, since Poole was intoxicated and offered to strip. Poole was taken to the detention center and booked.
On July 24, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was on patrol on Park Hill Road when a silver car caught his attention. The driver slammed on his brakes and failed to stop at the stop sign before turning onto Park Hill Road. Tannehill followed the car and noticed the driver was veering off the side of the roadway. Aaron McCool was crying when the deputy made contact, and said he was like that every time he is coming off methamphetamine. Tannehill asked the man if he had been drinking. He admitted to having a beer, and the can was on the floorboard. Dispatch advised McCool's driver's license had been expired since 2013. Tannehill said he was going to have the man perform a field sobriety test. McCool told the deputy to take him to jail because he didn't want to do the test. Tannehill complied, and McCool was booked for public intoxication, failure to stop at stop sign, driving without a valid driver's license, and transporting an open container.
Deputy Curtis Elkins took a stolen vehicle report May 20 from Kathy Johnson, who claimed her son, Randy, had borrowed her vehicle when it was stolen. Randy said he drove two woman to a trailer house at Nickel Preserve. Randy said one of the women drove them to a house, and Randy went inside and used the bathroom. He said the vehicle was gone when he went back outside. On July 20, Johnson came to the sheriff's office, filled out a statement and brought copies of the title and registration. Elkins said the vehicle is a white 2005 Ford Escape with an Arkansas license plate.
