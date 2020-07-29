Two men intervened when they heard a woman scream for help during an assault.
On July 25, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to South 495 Road for a domestic incident in progress. The victim said she was sitting outside when Michael Lowery began yelling at her for talking to another man on the phone of Lowery's daughter. The woman said Lowery punched her in the face and chased her around with a broken jar. The woman said she ran to the neighbor's house and Lowery began swinging a hoe at her. She said she grabbed a shovel to defend herself, but she fell to the ground, and Lowery began his attack. The woman said the neighbors yelled at Lowery to leave, and she thought she heard a gunshot before Lowery ran back his residence. The neighbors said Lowrey was yelling he was going to kill the woman as he was assaulting her. One of the men fired a shot in the air to scare Lowery. Broderick observed injuries to the woman consistent with an assault. Lowery said he went to confront the woman about talking to other men, and they had a minor altercation. Lowery was arrested and booked for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A man was taken to jail after he stabbed a woman with a knife. On July 25, Deputy Broderick was dispatched to the Tahlequah Police Department to meet the victim, who said she shares an apartment with her ex-boyfriend, Bryant Bray. She said he awoke her abruptly by screaming at her, then assaulted her and choked her several times. The woman said Bray held her a knifepoint and wouldn't let her leave or call 911. The woman said Bray was on top of her back and he was beating her. She said she thought he was punching her, but then Bray calmed down and kept apologizing. She said she realized Bray had stabbed her in the back with a knife. The woman said Bray made her take shots of alcohol and answer questions. She said Bray threatened to kill her with the knife he was still holding. Once Bray passed out, the woman was able to get her children and leave the apartment to get help. Deputies and the woman went to the apartment, where Bray was found passed out. He was taken into custody but was transported to Northeastern Health System when he kept going in and out of consciousness. Bray was then taken to jail, where he was booked for kidnapping, domestic abuse by strangulation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The knife was identified by the woman and taken into evidence.
On July 25, Deputy James Carver was dispatched to a disturbance on South Indian Road and Burnt Cabin Road. Dispatch advised a man was walking in the road and throwing things at vehicles. Carver said Tony Humbyrd was under the influence of narcotics and the man admitted to using meth. Humbyrd was taken to jail and booked for intoxicants in a public place.
