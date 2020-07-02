More post office boxes were broken into June 30, making it the third time in about a month that Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a similar crime.
Lori Ross contacted the sheriff’s office after she noticed boxes at the Park Hill Post Office were broken into, including hers. Ross informed deputies medication that was taken from her box. In all, 40 boxes were vandalized. There were no surveillance cameras at the post office.
Deputy Nick Chute responded to the unattended death of Joey Lynn Aldridge at N. 410 Road June 29. After approval from the Medical Examiner's Office, the body was released to a funeral home.
Gary Edwards reported a theft from his home in Fort Gibson on June 29. Edwards told Deputy Shane Owens that a Dewalt drill, impact drill, circular saw, oscillating saw, grinder, reciprocating saw, and a Ryobi cordless drill were taken from his garage.
Deputy Chute was dispatched to the low-water slab on North 410 Road in reference to an outside fire that was possibly an arson. Upon arrival, he met with Jason Shipman, owner of the property, who said he noticed smoke and flames in the creek bed near a brush pile close to his home, and drove to the water slab to find Spring Valley Fire putting out the flames. Three women witnessed three other individuals walking away from the fire, and were seen leaving in dark blue SUV or Dodge truck. One of the witnesses identified two of the individuals, who are juveniles, and gave Chute their names and areas they lived. The third individual has not been identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.