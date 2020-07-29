A man claimed someone pulled a gun on him during an altercation.
On July 27, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to an address on East Downing Street regarding a threat at Log Store North. Larry Barbaree Jr. said he was at the store when he noticed a man he accused of stealing a lawn mower. Barbaree said he confronted the man, who then pulled a gun on him. Barbaree said the gun was silver and possibly a Smith and Wesson. Chute viewed video surveillance from the store and could see a verbal altercation between the two men. The deputy said the man in question approached Barbaree with an object in his hand that appeared to be a gun.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Hulbert July 25 on a report of shots fired. Albert Harris said his truck was struck by a bullet. Harris showed the deputy damage to his windshield, and she determined the trajectory of the bullet came southwest of the residence. Harris suggested to Rafalko homes in the area she should check. Rafalko said she heard noise from one address, and Harris said he heard rapid shots, but that was 30 minutes earlier, and the house was farther south.
Lt. John Berry was dispatched to Ideal Mini Storage on July 26 for the break-in of a unit. Randy Collins said renters of one of the units reported people from the next unit over broke into theirs. Collins pulled up a metal piece and showed Berry where someone unscrewed the piece and pulled it back. Collins said the renters had not found any items missing yet.
On July 26, Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Cookson for a welfare check. Dispatchers advised EMS had been called to the scene for a dead body, and Deputy Jesse Mitchell was at the residence. Hendley was told the time of death was called on Charles Harmon Jr. A neighbor said he had been calling and checking in on Harmon, but had not heard from him for a few days.
