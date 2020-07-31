A local pawn shop contacted authorities after it received stolen property.
On July 29, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to BS&G Pawn. Carl Scott said he bought a Troy-Bilt 5,500-watt generator from a friend on May 2. Scott said the generator was last seen locked up in his shop, and provided a bill of sale to the deputy. One of the owners of the pawn shop said the man who brought the generator in claimed to own it. The owner said the man sold the generator for $70 and signed a pawn ticket. Ward asked the pawn shop owner to place a hold on the generator until it could be returned to Scott.
Troy Matlock reported a thief stole his 2005 Honda Fourtrax Racher ES ATV on July 18. Matlock said the vehicle had two flat tires and the keys were hidden in the shed in which it was stored. A turn mower, chainsaw, and weed eater were untouched. On July 19, the ATV was located in Adair County and deputies interviewed a man who had it. The man said a heavyset Native American man came by his house and asked if he wanted to buy the ATV. The man said the unidentified man asked for $400 and the keys were in the ignition. The man said he didnâ€™t know the vehicle was stolen and he wanted to work with authorities to find the man who sold it to him. On July 29, Matlock reported an intruder broke into his house, but he didnâ€™t notice anything missing.
On July 27, Chris Byrd reported a tool was stolen from his work truck. Byrd said the tool is a $1,149 STIHL 420 concrete saw, which was in the bed of his truck.
Jody Coward reported two Tasco hunting cameras were stolen sometime on July 26. Coward said he installed the cameras due to a break-in on July 17.
