A man claimed he was sent images of mutilated bodies via text message.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Lt. John Berry was dispatched to the Tahlequah Police Department on June 29 for a report of threats. James Ellison stated he was getting disturbing phone calls and text messages. The man said no one would talk when they called him, but he could hear noises in the background. Ellison said he then received text messages from the same number. He said the messages were pictures of dead and mutilated bodies. Ellison filled out a statement and sent the photos to Berry.
Zachary Chupack said he assaulted and dragged an intruder out of his mother's house on July 1. Chupack said he heard noises coming from the living room, and he assumed his mother and sister had returned home from dinner. Instead, he found an unknown man inside the house. Chupack stated he sneaked up behind the man and punch him in the back of the head, and physically threw him outside. He said the man took off running toward a neighbor's house.
On July 1, Deputy Rick Ward was called to Park Hill in regard to possible livestock theft. Chris Bond said he returned home to find a calf missing, but all livestock were there and accounted for before he left earlier that day. Ward said an initial investigation could not determine whether the calf was taken, or had simply wandered off the property. The deputy stated all of the fencing surrounding the property didn't appear to be tampered with, and the locks were in place. However, he said there were a few gaps around the cattle guard at the entrance to the property.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to an unattended death on July 1. EMS personnel said the victim, Daniel Gourd, had been dead for a day or two. Gourd's brother arrived and said his brother had heat exhaustion spells in the past, and he didn't have alcohol or drug use issues. Johnson said there didn't appear to be foul play involved.
