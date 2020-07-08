Authorities were contacted after an infant was taken to the hospital for a head injury.
On July 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to Northeastern Health System on a possible child abuse report. The emergency room doctor said the infant was brought in with a head injury. The grandmother of the baby said she was in her office with the parents when the incident occurred. She said the couple were packing and getting ready to leave when the father brought the baby to the mother, and said he was on the floor. According to the father, the twin babies were asleep on the bed as he and his wife were packing to leave. When he came back into the room, he noticed one of the babies wasn't on the bed. He said he leaned over and found the baby on the floor. The mother of the baby said her husband brought the boy to her and told her to check on him. She said her husband explained what happened, and she noticed a bump on the boy's head. According to everyone, they immediately took the baby to the hospital. The Department of Human Services was contacted and advised the baby was airlifted to a hospital in Tulsa with a skull fracture.
On July 6, Lt. John Berry was dispatched to Pumpkin Hollow Road in regard to a theft. Ryan Crumley reported his co-worker and a woman stole his TV from his house. He said the pair also went up to his mother's room and took some jewelry. Berry said there were damages where the suspects entered the back door.
Dewayne Yochum reported his mailbox was vandalized with fireworks on July 5. Yochum stated he came home from work and his neighbor told him someone had put fireworks in his mailbox. The neighbor said the person was in a white car that drove toward a creek. Yochum said he went to that area and found the vehicle. He said one of the people in the vehicle cussed him out when he asked about his mailbox.
On July 2, Lt. Berry responded to Park Hill after a woman said her husband hit her. The woman said her husband had been drinking all day when the two got into an argument. She said the man left in a car with someone, and she didn't know where he went. According to the woman, her husband came home and told her he got the car up 120 mph on his way back. She said the two began to argue when he hit her arm. She said she fought back, but her husband pushed her to the ground and started striking her arm. Berry asked the woman if her husband hit her before, and she said he hadn't. Berry checked the woman's arm, but didn't see any marks or redness.
