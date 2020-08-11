Family members of a woman killed in a vehicle crash are dealing with the guardianship of her child.
On Aug. 8, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Jarrod Rye was asked to contact Jacey Blaylock in regard to a civil matter in Wagoner County. Jacey said her sister, Grace Blaylock, was killed an a vehicle crash July 31 in Cherokee County. Jacey said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol came by her house to make the notification, and gave her Grace's son. Jacey said she took the boy to her father's house and stayed there for a few days until the funeral took place. Jacey said she was getting ready to leave on Aug. 6 when her father, Douglas Blaylock, told her she wasn't taking the boy with her. She said her father said he was going to take the child to McCurtain County. Jacey said she told a family member to go to the Delaware County Courthouse to file for emergency custody, and that the family member was granted guardianship. The family member went to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office with the guardianship paper to have Douglas served. A lieutenant with WCSO contacted Douglas by phone and told him he was on his way with the paper, and not to leave the house. Jacey said Douglas loaded the child in his truck and left. Jacey said she and family tried to file a kidnapping report with WCSO, but was told it was a civil matter and a report couldn't be filed. The OHP trooper who gave the child to Jacey told her she needed to report the issue in the county where it took place. Jacey reached out to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office after having no luck with WCSO. Rye told Jacey if she wanted to file kidnapping charges, she needed to make a report with WCSO, but he would take statements from her and type an information report. Stephanie Stephens, an investigator with the District Attorney's Office, informed Rye that Douglas also filed a guardianship petition in another court, and was also granted guardianship of the child. Rye advised Jacey and the other family members to contact their attorney to see what their next step would be. Jacey said she still wanted to file an information report with CCSO.
A woman claimed a relative has been harassing her for the past two years. On Aug. 8, Deputy Shane Owens was dispatched to the rural area for a threats report. The victim said she had been receiving calls, texts, and Facebook messages from her relative since December 2019. The relative threatened her by saying there will be "hell to pay" in her work and personal life. The victim said her relative abuses medication, carries a baseball bat or a 2-by-4 in her vehicle, and she was scared of her. Owens advised the woman to seek a protective order against her relative.
On Aug. 6, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to an apartment complex on a report of a suicidal person. A woman claimed to she wanted to take a handful of pills and not wake up. Tannehill asked her why, and she said her mother didn't love her. Tannehill transported the woman to Northeastern Health System, where she self-admitted.
