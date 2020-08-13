A local resident claimed another woman has repeatedly harassed and followed her.
Morgan Thompson said a woman was haranguing her and had shadowed her for two miles as she was driving. Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins went on Aug. 10 to Thompson's apartment, where she and a neighbor explained what was going on. Thompson said she was about to leave her apartment when she noticed a white Ford Mustang in her rearview mirror. Thompson said she got of her vehicle, took a photo, and left the apartment. She said the vehicle then began trailing her. Thompson said she was home later that night when she heard a car engine being revved up, and it was the same Mustang. One of the women in the car got out and "mouthed" Thompson before they drove off. Thompson's neighbor said he's seen the same Mustang pull up to the apartments and the driver was trying to start problems.
On Aug. 10, Deputy Elkins was dispatched to a disturbance call on North Ridge Drive. Dispatch was advised by Bobby Miller that a window was busted out when his neighbor was mowing, and he wanted to report it. Miller said his neighbor claimed he wasn't the cause of the damage. Elkins tried to meet with the neighbor, but couldn't do so due to an aggressive dog. Miller said he didn't want to press charges.
Deputy Shane Owens was dispatched to North County Line Road on Aug. 9 for an animal complaint. Erika Kallas said her neighbor's dog had gotten ahold of her dog and tore off the end of its ear. Kallas said the neighbor's dog was terrorizing her pet on an ongoing basis, and said she had video of the dog on her property. Owens went to the neighbor's house where Kallas said the dog belonged. He spoke to Cindy Allison, who said the dog actually belonged to another neighbor, and that Kallas was always blaming her for the dog's behavior. Allison said she would take the dog to its rightful owners and let them know to keep their dog in their yard.
On Aug. 12, Deputy James Carver was dispatched to North 492 Road for a larceny report. The homeowner said she took sleeping pills before she put money in a jar beside her bed. She said the money was gone when she awoke the next day. She said she believed a relative had taken $300 out of the jar, but she didn't see the person take the money. Carver tried to contact the suspected relative, but was unsuccessful.
Kevin Peterson reported his tractor was stolen in the past six weeks. On Aug. 12, Peterson told Lt. John Berry he last used the tractor six weeks ago and just noticed it was missing that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.