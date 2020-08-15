A man who was driving recklessly was arrested after drugs were found in his vehicle.
On Aug. 13, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Lane Yeager was responding to the old Cherokee Nation Casino on a report of a vehicle running over construction cones and speeding. While driving to the location, Yeager passed a Chevy Malibu that matched the description given by dispatchers. Yeager wasn't sure the vehicle was driving recklessly, but he followed it into the parking lot of Taco Bueno. The driver, Arron Blaine Manship, appeared agitated when he was asked about the speeding and destruction of construction cones. Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed arrived as Yeager was talking with Manship. At that time, Yeager noticed a black truck that had been following Manship. That driver said he worked at Cantina Bravo and he was run off the road by Manship. Yeager had Manship exit the vehicle and patted him down for weapons. Yeager performed a field sobriety test and determined there was no alcohol impairment. However, the man was having a hard time following directions and claimed he hadn't consumed alcohol or drugs, nor did he have any medical issues. When Yeager asked the man if he could search his vehicle, Manship gave him permission since he "probably would, anyway." Yeager found an empty beer can near the passenger front seat, and Reed could see two plastic bags. The bags contained a crystalline substance that appeared to be consistent with methamphetamine. Manship was taken to jail and booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Deputy Shane Owens was contacted by Aaron Hurley about a vandalism on Aug. 10. Hurley said he lived in Colorado and had property on North 556 Road that he's trying to sell. Hurley said his real estate agent called and said someone had vandalized the property. Hurley said the gate to the property was taken down, two windows were broken, and a lock was taken off the front door.
Curtis Porter reported his 2016 Cobalt boat was stolen between July 28 and Aug. 13. Porter said he owns a private dock on Tenkiller Lake, and someone cut his fence that surrounded the dock. Porter said he noticed all the docks in that cove had been broken into.
