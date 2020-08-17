A man was allegedly kicked out of a house after his sexual advances were rebuffed.
On Aug. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to East Thompson Drive on a report of a disturbance. Dispatch advised a man was intoxicated and wouldn't leave the property. Dispatch also said the man was trying to break down the door and knocked out windows to the residence. Tannehill arrived and noticed a man walking away from the property. Howard Hurst Green began yelling at two women on the property. Green was detained while Tannehill investigated the situation. One of the women said Green tried to have sexual relations with the other woman. That woman did not want to be involved with Green, and he was kicked out of the house. The woman said Green tried kicking the door in and punched out her windows. Tannehill said Green was head-butting the window to his patrol unit, trying to break the window. Green was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication.
Juliann Rumery reported his belongings were stolen on Aug. 14 and sold to Game Exchange. Rumery said he moved his personal items to a residence at which he was temporarily staying. He said he noticed his PlayStation 4, two controllers, wired headset, and a video game were missing. The property owner looked at the video surveillance of the house and a man was seen walking out of the house, carrying those items. Rumery called Game Exchange and an employee confirmed a man came in and sold those items. The employee gave the name of the suspect and how much money he was given for the items.
On Aug. 16, Deputy Rick Ward responded to 1000 N. Grand Ave. on a report of a stolen wallet. Geoffrey Little said he went to the river to float, and left his wallet in a friend's vehicle. Little said the windows were slightly cracked to ventilate the air. Little said he believed someone was able to open the vehicle door from the cracked window and take his wallet. Little said he had been in contact with his bank to cancel his credit and debit cards.
A local man reported his daughter had run away from home on Aug. 17. The father said he left to pick up his other daughter from work and the 15-year-old was gone when he returned. The man said his daughter was mad at him for not letting her stay with a friend. He said he doesn't know where his daughter could be, and she was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and black shorts. The man said his daughter has blonde hair, green eyes, and is about 5-8.
On Aug. 10, a man contacted authorities in regard to fraud after he gave out his Social Security number over the phone. The man said he received a call from someone who claimed to be from the Social Security Administration. The man said he gave a name, badge number, and phone number. He told the victim he needed his Social Security number, bank account balance, updated address, and what he drove. The victim said he closed his bank accounts and had not seen any fraudulent activity as of Aug. 10.
Elizabeth Green reported a thief stole her son's bike on Aug. 16. Green said someone climbed onto her back porch and cut the lock and chain off the bike. She said the bike is a white and blue Kent Ambush Performance with pink pegs.
