A man was taken to jail after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed his wife's truck.
On Aug. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins and Lt. John Berry were dispatched to a vehicle crash on 710 Road. Dispatch advised the vehicle went through a yard and was sitting in a field. Deputies found a Dodge truck and checked to see if it was occupied. Elkins said the truck was empty and no one was in the area. Berry ran the license tag and the vehicle came back to Candace Bevans from Sand Springs. Berry stayed with the vehicle waiting for a wrecker, and Elkins went back on patrol. Elkins was northbound on State Highway 82A when he noticed a man lying in a ditch. Kent Bevans appeared to be asleep and had a dog with him. Elkins said Bevans had visible cuts on his legs and knees. The man exuded a strong odor of alcohol. Elkins asked Bevans if he needed an ambulance. Bevans said he was fine and denied being in a vehicle crash. Bevans refused to tell the deputies how he got in the ditch but said Candace was his wife. Dispatch advised that Bevans' driver's license expired in 2015. At this point, Bevans became aggressive and belligerent, and was arrested for public intoxication. The dog was taken with the wrecker.
Deputy Nick Chute took a report from Amber Kelley about a stolen vehicle on Aug. 25. Kelley said the 2012 Hyundai Sonata was taken from South 550 Road on Aug. 23. Kelley said she bought the car from Car Mart and it still had the paper tag. Car Mart employees said they can track the car as long as they had a police report. Chute tracked the vehicle in Adair County, where it was recovered a short time later.
Brandi Blossom said her gun was stolen by a man she knew on Aug. 23. Blossom was driving on U.S. 62 when she offered him a ride. She said he hit her in the face and she fell. Blossom said her gun fell out of her pants, and the man picked it up and walked off.
On Aug. 25, Anthony Wikes said a relative told a mutual friend she would kill him and his family. Wikes said the relative has made threats like that in the past, and he was in fear she would follow through with it.
