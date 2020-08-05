A woman who was high on methamphetamine was arrested after she was found in the middle of the highway.
On Aug. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to State Highway 51 and Allen Road on a report of a woman in the roadway. Broderick observed Helen Jones walking back and fourth in the roadway and talking to herself. Jones admitted she recently used meth. She began to yell at the deputy and made a derogatory statement about her cousins. Jones was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched Aug. 3 to Whipperwill Road for a physical domestic disturbance. Dispatch said the caller locked herself in a vehicle and a man was trying to get her out of the car. Dispatch also said the man busted the windshield of the car, took the phone from the woman, and hung up on 911. Rory Underwood pointed Chute toward the back of the house, where Timothy Blair Jr. was located. Underwood said Blair is her ex-boyfriend and he was having violent outbursts over the past few days. Blair was taken to jail and booked for domestic assault and battery, interfering with a 911 call, and malicious injury to property.
A warrant was requested for the arrest of a man whose grandmother said he stole her check. On July 27, Linda Webster said her grandson, Hayden Webster, stole the $160 check and cashed it at Walmart. Deputy Ryan Robison made contact with employees and obtained footage of a man cashing the check. Linda positively identified her grandson as the man in the footage. A warrant for Hayden's arrest for uttering a forged instrument was requested.
Jennifer Davis reported her vehicle was broken into sometime on Aug. 3. Davis said she found an orange-handled Phillip's screwdriver on the passenger seat that didn't belong to her. Davis said she was careful not to touch the handle so deputies could check for fingerprints. She said the items stolen were: a flashlight, hand warmers, a small change Revolver cylinder for a pistol, binoculars, and a knife. Deputy Tanner Hendley said they were able to lift a partial print off the handle.
