A man who supposedly took a gold necklace was seen on social media with that piece of jewelry.
On Aug. 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Lane Yeager was dispatched to take burglary report on East 630 Road. Stephen Proctor said Alex Halbert isn't allowed in his home, unless he or Dani Stone is present. Proctor said they have caught Halbert several times in the home without their permission, and Halbert admitted to gaining access by reaching in the dog flap and unlocking the door. Proctor said he noticed a gold chain necklace with a solid gold arrowhead was missing. Proctor said Halbert had photos Instagram of him wearing the necklace. Stone said she and Proctor wanted to press charges, and the deputy went to a known address where Halbert stayed. Yeager went to look for the man and overheard Halbert tell Proctor he was borrowing the necklace and planned to return it. When Yeager got to the men, Halbert was holding the gold necklace. He was arrested for second-degree burglary and concealing stolen property.
Sgt. Richard Berry and Brad Baker were in the Cherokee Casino parking lot on July 30 looking for a wanted person. They waited 45 minutes before they noticed Wade Ritchie got into a black four-door vehicle. Berry said Richie was seen walking into the casino with the wanted person's girlfriend. The car had a busted windshield and an outdated tag, so the two sergeants followed it. Richie was driving the vehicle and turned onto East Willis Road when Berry activated his emergency lights and sirens. Richie failed to stop and accelerated at a high rate of speed. During the chase, two people on a motorcycle were almost hit and Berry lost sight of Richie. On July 31, Richie was located at his mother's house and taken into custody.
On Aug. 3, a couple reported family members were harassing them because they didn't want their children being around them. The couple said the family members weren't taking proper precautions with COVID-19 after they had been potentially exposed. They told the family they didn't want their kids around them. The couple claim the family threatened to call the Department of Human Services on them.
