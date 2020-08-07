A man claimed he was the victim after he and his his wife got into an physical altercation.
On Aug. 1, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to State Highway 51 on a report of assault and battery between a husband and wife. Lyndsey Lucas said Johnny Lucas assaulted her while their children were in the house. Based on the overall appearance of the situation, Johnny was arrested for domestic violence in the presence of a minor. At the jail, Johnny said it was Lyndsey who was the aggressor and that she received her injuries when he defended himself.
Dylan Harman reported Aug. 4 that his Social Security and information were used to obtain two credit cards. Harman said he was in the hospital February 2019, and a woman was housesitting for him at the time. It was during that time that a MasterCard and a QuickSilver card were taken out in his name. Harman said he didnâ€™t know about this when it happened. He said a debt collection agency called him and said $1,468 was unpaid on the MasterCard. Harman said he believed the woman who watched his house was responsible, since the cards were taken to a business where his father worked. Harman said he canceled both cards.
On July 27, Deputy Scott Wolff was dispatched to Oak Hill Circle on a burglary. A man claimed his grandmother was staying in Arkansas and he would check in on her house while she was gone. He said a window was broken and items were misplaced and thrown on the floor. As of Aug. 4, Wolff was waiting on the victim to fill out a report.
A woman said her son kept threatening to kill himself when she refused to let him borrow her car to get drugs. On Aug. 3, the woman said the behavior has been ongoing for awhile and she was tired of being scared of him.
On Aug. 2, Matthew Coiner reported his truck had been vandalized at Caney Creek. Coiner said he went swimming and left the truck at the creek because it had a flat tire. He said he returned the next day when he found all the windows were busted out and the tires were slashed.
