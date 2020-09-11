A man on probation was arrested after fleeing from deputies.
On Aug. 22, Cherokee County Sgt. Brad Baker was on patrol on State Highway 82A when he noticed the driver of an SUV swerving in the road. Suddenly the driver of another SUV, driving in the opposite direction, got too close to the center line. Baker looked in his rearview mirror and could see the SUV in the other lane. Baker turned around and tried to catch up to the vehicle. A short time later, Baker saw the vehicle turn onto East 680 Road and noticed skid marks from the speeding SUV. The sergeant saw more skid marks toward North 517 Road. Baker located the SUV as two men got out and ran on foot. Deputy Zach McCastlin radioed Baker and advised he had one man in custody. Johnathon Keys said he was in the vehicle but wasn't the one driving. Keys said he ran because he was on probation and there were marijuana plants in the SUV. He was booked on charges of attempting to escape detention or arrest.
On Aug. 28, Sgt. Baker was on patrol on Nalley Road when he came upon a vehicle on the side of the road that appeared to be wrecked. Amber Clinton-Duvall was sitting on the ground by the car and Lucion Bowlin was near the car. Duvall appeared to be intoxicated and both women said they weren't hurt. Duvall was arrested for public intoxication and put in the back of Baker's patrol unit. Her mother was contacted, and when she said she wanted to talk to Duvall, she was taken to the patrol unit. Duvall became belligerent toward her mother and tried to jump out of the vehicle. She managed to push herself halfway out, and was placed on the ground. Once Duvall calmed down, she was put back into the unit and taken to jail. Bowlin was arrested for a warrant.
Deputy Kim Novak was responding to a report of a domestic incident Sept. 10 near Lost City Road when the driver of a car came close to hitting him head-on. Novak turned around and lost sight of the car, then noticed a car parked at the end of a driveway that looked like the one he was trying to locate. Josie Cleveland was in the driver's seat and couldn't provide Novak with a license. Cleveland's license was suspended and she had a warrant for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Novak had the woman exit the car and detained her. A loaded syringe was found inside the vehicle and Cleveland claimed nothing in the vehicle belonged to her. She did admit the syringe was filled with meth and it was hers. Cleveland was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
