A woman who was high on methamphetamine exposed herself in front of sheriff's deputies.
On Sept. 13, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to South 540 Road in regard to suspicious activity. Dispatch advised the caller said a woman was trying to kick in a door and writing on a wall. The caller said the woman was wearing jean shorts and a white tank top. Hendley arrived and found Helen Jones matching the caller's description. The caller said he didn't want to press charges, but he wanted Jones to leave. Jones appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and admitted to using the drug the previous day. Lt. John Berry and Deputy Ryan Patton stayed with Jones while Hendley walked around the property to look for vandalism. As Hendley walked back to Berry, Jones was sitting on the ground and took off her shirt, exposing her breasts. Berry told Jones to put her shirt back on, and she complied. Hendley had her stand up and perform a series of field sobriety tests. Based on Hendley's observations, Jones was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
Deputy Pete Broderick was on patrol Sept. 11 in Peggs when he noticed a Chevy Colbalt traveling northbound on State Highway 82. The vehicle had an obstructed view due to chains and necklaces hanging from the rearview mirror. Broderick pulled the vehicle over at Cowboy's Gas Station, and the passenger, David Feemster, opened the door and fled on foot. Broderick caught up to the man and detained him. The driver gave the deputy a valid driver's license, but insurance was unconfirmed and the tag came back to a different vehicle. A records check determined Feemster had warrants out of Cherokee and Mayes counties. The vehicle was searched since it was going to be towed, and Broderick found a loaded rifle in the trunk. There was a bullet inside a cup holder closest to the passenger's seat. Feemster admitted he was a convicted felon and said the rifle belonged to a friend. The driver said she had no knowledge of the gun. The driver was cited for taxes due state and given a verbal warning for no insurance and obstructed view. Feemster was arrested for warrants and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
On Sept. 11, Carroll German reported his 1983 Ford F-150 was stolen from Green Country Gardens on State Highway 51. A gate and fence post were torn out of the ground to gain access to the truck. A working cell phone was found on a trailer parked next to where the truck was.
