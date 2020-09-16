An aggressive man was struck by a Taser two times after he approached deputies during an investigation.
On Sept. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to East 802 Road for a disturbance. Dispatchers advised the caller said there were several people outside, yelling and fighting. Jessica Lee Hart was immediately detained and Hendley found a glass smoking pipe in her pocket. Branson Lee Harmon reportedly walked up in an aggressive manner to the deputies as they were investigating. Deputies Kaitlin Rafalko and Jesse Mitchell told the man to leave the area. Harmon turned as if he was going to leave and then turned back around, with his fists balled up. As deputies were going in to detain him, Harmon swung at both of them and was struck by Hendley's Taser. The man continued to refuse to cooperate. Hendley deployed the Taser again and Harmon fell to the ground. Harmon's mother was yelling and started toward Rafalko's patrol unit, where Hart was being held. Hendley stopped the woman from getting near Hart, and eventually got the scene under control. Hart was transported to jail for possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication, and a warrant. Harmon was booked into jail on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and obstruction.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to a suspicious active call at the Log Store on Sept. 15. Employees of the store said they didn't want Helen Jones on the premises and that she needed to leave. Deputies Johnson and Nick Chute told Jones she needed to leave and watched as she began to go. Instead, Jones walked over to a truck parked at the gas pump and tried to open the door. She set off the alarm, and deputies asked if the truck belonged to her. Jones refused to answer and was arrested for second-degree burglary.
Deputy James Carver responded to Baron Circle on Sept. 15 in regard to a cardiac/respiratory arrest. The family of Sue Nichols said she was on hospice care and had died in her sleep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.