A woman was severely injured after a man assaulted her.
On Aug. 31, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins was dispatched to South 560 Road on a report of a domestic incident. The victim said Brentley Rose attacked her and took her keys before he left the residence. On Sept. 1, deputies were called to the same house after Rose showed up and began banging on the door. The victim said Rose was inside and deputies ordered him to come down the stairs. Rose was arrested for domestic assault and battery.
Oh Aug. 30, Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to the Keys area to investigate a report of an intoxicated woman walking in the roadway. As Patton arrived, he saw Carol Goodman drinking alcohol. Goodman said she smoked marijuana and drank alcohol while driving when she and her husband got into an argument. She said she got out of the vehicle and her husband drove off. Patton asked the woman if there was someone who could come get her, but she wouldn't cooperate and was arrested for public intoxication.
Marissa Solenberg reported a man who kept trespassing on her property Aug. 31. Solenberg said the man sent her messages asking about a gray cooler in the back of her truck. She said the man would have had to have been standing next to the truck to see the cooler. Solenberg said the man texts her as if he was outside of her house. She said there are "No trespassing" signs posted on her property, and she's told the man to leave her alone several times.
