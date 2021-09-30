A defective vehicle caught the attention of a deputy who ended up finding meth and weed during a traffic stop.
On Sept. 29, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol and noticed a vehicle with no working tag lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Ricky Jestice, who said he didn't have a driver's license. Turley was writing Jestice a warning and asked the man to exit the vehicle. Turley could see a glass pipe inside the vehicle and detained the driver. Turley searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag that contained methamphetamine and two bags of marijuana. The passenger was released and Jestice was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Deputy Turley conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 29 for a vehicle that had windshield obstruction. Joshua Masters appeared under the influence and claimed he was headed to Tahlequah, but Turley advised the route he was taking was not the way toward Tahlequah. Masters was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to jail for booking.
On Sept. 27, Deputy Joseph Burkett responded to North Pumpkin Hollow Road in regard to a man who was trespassing. Burkett found the man in the driveway of the property, and the man admitted he knew he wasn't supposed to be on the property. The man was transported to Cobbs Corner Road and cited for trespassing.
