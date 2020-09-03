A man admitted to deputies he was coming down off of drugs after he was arrested.
On Sept. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Whipperwill and Allen roads on a report of yelling. Rafalko encountered Kyle Underwood, who was standing in the road. Underwood told the deputy he and a friend were arguing hours before she was called. Rafalko said the man was sweating profusely, despite its being 75 degrees. Underwood claimed he had one beer and denied being under the influence of drugs. Rafalko noticed a broken window and damaged door, and Underwood said he didn't know about it. Rafalko went back on patrol for over two hours before a disturbance call by Rory Underwood was made. Rory said her son was intoxicated, trashed her house, and possibly EZ Mart. Lt. John Berry was assigned to investigate that call. About 20 minutes later, Rafalko was dispatched to East Downing Street in regard to a suspicious man asking for a lighter. The caller said the man had left the area, but Rafalko drove to EZ Mart, where she saw Kyle talking to himself as he walked out of the store. Underwood was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication. Underwood told deputies he was coming down off drugs, but wouldn't say what substance he used.
Laura Hodge said an ex-employee may have been responsible for fraudulent activity on Aug. 31. Hodge said the man worked for them for one day and she mailed him a check for the work he had done. Hodge said the fraud department with Armstrong Bank informed her there were five checks, four of which already cleared her business account. Hodge said she didn't write the checks and didn't know who the checks were made out to. Hodge said it looked like the signature matched that of the ex-employee, who signed for the work he had done.
On Aug. 31, a woman filed a harassment report. She said another woman made a referral to the Department of Human Services that resulted in her losing her children. The woman claimed this person has repeatedly threatened her via text messages and phone calls. She also claimed there was a strange vehicle outside of her house when she left for work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.