A woman was arrested for DUI after deputies noticed she was driving all over the road.
On Sept. 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was following a Ford Escape on East Murrell Road. Tannehill said the vehicle failed to stay in a single lane of traffic, so he pulled the driver over on South 530 Road. Imogene Case reeked of alcohol and admitted to drinking five beers and a shot of liquor. Tannehill had the woman exit the vehicle and performed a field sobriety test. Case was arrested after the deputy determined she was impaired. She was taken to the detention center and booked on charges of driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
Robert Clark reported his motorcycle was stolen on Sept. 2. Clark thought the bike may have been repossessed due to late payments. However, the bank said that was not the case. However, the motorcycle had apparently been used in a high-speed pursuit.
On Sept. 3, Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched on a report of a theft. Zachery Roach reported an air-conditioning unit was stolen sometime within the past few months. Roach said the unit was there the last time he came to the residence.
