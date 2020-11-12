Several witnesses reported a man was waving a gun around and shot it at the ground in front of them.
On Nov. 9, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to East 813 Road on a report of shots fired. The caller said a man shot a gun off into the ground. Jimmie McManus said he and his wife were driving home when they noticed a man they knew walking down the road. McManus said the man was holding an automatic rifle and began shooting at the ground. McManus said the incident scared him, so he and his wife took off in their vehicle. Dispatch received another call about the same man, walking down the road and carrying a gun, three hours later. Deputies went to the address of the suspect's mother and found the man inside. The man was agitated and wanted to argue. He said he was carrying his .22 single-shot rifle. The man said he went shooting that day but claimed he never shot at anyone. Hendley took the man's AR, since it matched the description of McManus'. Hendley met with McManus again and was shown where the shooting took place. The deputy found two spent casings of a .22 rifle. McManus said the man had a black AR with a blunt stock. Hendley showed him a photo of the man's .22 and the SKS, but McManus said those weren't the guns the man had. Hendley showed him a photo of the AR and McManus said that was the weapon the man was carrying. Hendley met with a woman who said she and her husband were driving down the road when they heard a loud noise. She said they saw a man waving around an AR-15 with no stock.
On Nov. 4, Sgt. Richard Berry was dispatched to W.W. Hastings Labor and Delivery to take an assault report from Tenkiller Lodge. The victim said she invited a man to her room to talk, and that led to an argument. The victim reported the man said he was going to destroy the room, and she stood in front of the door in an attempt to settle the argument. The man pushed the woman out of the way and left, but he returned later. The woman asked him to help her get up because she was in pain. She said the man taunted her and told her she could get up on her own. The man then helped her up and took her to the hospital, where she was admitted for evaluation.
Deputy James Morgan was dispatched to Rose on Nov. 5 on a report of a burglary. Dee Bell said he came to the church to drop off food when he noticed the lock to the storage building had been pried off. Bell said he searched the church and found someone had gone through all the rooms. Morgan said there didn't appear to be forced entry.
Jeremy Scott reported someone broke into his shop building sometime Nov. 9. Scott said a mini bike and hand tools were missing.
