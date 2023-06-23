Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.