A 16-year-old boy was arrested after several incidents involving threats and stolen vehicles.
On Dec. 9, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Lane Yeager was informed that a juvenile was arrested in Locust Grove and taken to the sheriff’s office. The Locust Grove Police Department said the teen stole beer from a grocery store, and they identified him in video surveillance footage.
Investigators spoke with the teen and his father. The boy admitted he stole a vehicle and pulled a knife on someone at Garden Walk Apartments. Yeager took the boy to the Craig County Juvenile Detention Center.
“Back on Dec. 3, I was dispatched to Garden Walk Apartment to take an assault and battery report from the reporting party and victim, Robbie Delancey,” Yeager said. “Dispatch advised that a juvenile swung at the [reporting party], threatened to burn her apartment down with her children inside, and ‘put a bullet in [her] head.’”
Delancey said the teen also brandished a knife toward her and her son. Yeager began looking for the boy.
“Numerous Cherokee County deputies and Cherokee Nation marshals searched the complex, some apartments, and the surround woods for [the boy]. During the search, I ran into the other victim, Hayden Hughes, and a witness, 'A.J.'” Yeager said. “The produced two knives that they claimed the teen had brandished. After an extensive search and a near encounter, we were unable to locate [the boy].”
Delancey said the teen arrived at the apartment in a black Ford Expedition he claimed he just purchased. Delancey said he was there to speak to her daughter and she told him he leave.
“The next night, he returned in a stolen truck with a 13-year-old in it,” Yeager said. “Delancey claims [he] believes she is responsible for him losing the stolen vehicle, and he came back threatening to shoot [her] and her children.”
Delancey said the teen ran toward another apartment and her children saw him with a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol.
Investigator Matt Meredith, Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker, and Sgt. Ryan Robison interviewed the teen.
“[He] denied setting fires in the Garden Walk area. [He] admitted he pulled a knife on two teenage boys in Garden Walk,” Robison said.
The teen said he stole a Chevrolet truck on Green Country Drive and abandoned it in Locust Grove.
“Mayes County deputies found the stolen vehicle abandoned, running and with the passenger door open, on South 438 Road, south of 550 Road,” Robison said.
The teen’s phone was seized and investigators found two videos of the stolen truck being driven in a field. The driver couldn’t be identified.
Special District Judge Jerry Moore and officials with the Office of Juvenile Affairs agreed the boy was increasingly out of control. Yeager said he is the suspect in several open criminal cases.
While the teen was transported to jail, he said he wielded the knife because he was scared.
“He further said that then there were deputies and Cherokee marshals all over looking for him with ARs. According to [the teen], one marshal walked within 2 feet of him while he was hiding in the woods,” Yeager said.
