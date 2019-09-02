Traffic Reports

Heather Ann Laxton - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Gunter Vance Gulager Jr. - no seat belt.

Denver McKnight Richardson - no seat belt.

Emily Medina - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Charity Kay Hamby - speeding 31-35 mph over.

Justin Bailey Robertson - no seat belt and speeding not reasonable or proper.

Eddie Ray Stewart - driving under revocation, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and no seat belt.

Kejuan Konta Jones - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Christi Jannel Farar - driving under suspension.

Lakota Littledeer - driving under suspension.

Justin Ray Sellers - driving under suspension.

Aaron Michael Granger - driving under suspension.

Barron De Earl Hicks Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Riley Loren Bechtol - driving under revocation and failure to yield from county road.

Susan Marie Smith - allow unauthorized person to drive.

Shawna Marie Degase - driving under suspension.

Christopher Kyle Barnhart - improper passing.

Roger Allen Vance - no seat belt.

David Arthur Drake - no security verification.

Brent Anthony Brooks - no motorcycle endorsement.

Summer Denice Page - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Brandon Edward Thompson - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.

Fvs-Chvtv Amos Lawhead - driving under revocation and open container of alcohol.

Joseph James Clark - no driver’s license.

Lisa Diane Reed - no seat belt.

Timothy Raymond Purdom - no seat belt.

Whitney Marie Coats - taxes due state.

Jared Taylor Goodfellow - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Billy Wayne Randall Jr. - no seat belt.

Havana Nichole Gifford - no seat belt.

Dominick Reece Vanfleet - speeding 1-10 mph over and no child restraint.

Coltin Lee Thomas - operating a motorcycle without eye protection.

Chance Shyanne Boston - no seat belt.

Phyllicia Autumn A. Wheeler - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jared Samue Whipple-Wilkerson - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jimmy Baker - no seat belt.

Roberto Azael Flores-Olivas - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Kane Evan Mackall - speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jeffery D. Harlen - no seat belt.

Joshua Dean Johnson - reckless driving.

Bonnie Gail Wilhite - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Mayra Yaquelin Martinez - inattentive driving resulting in collision.

Melonie Nicole Hill - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Justin Weylin Korf - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under suspension.

Kara Kathleen Johnston - no seat belt.

Diana Brancaccio - driving under suspension.

Mary Ellen Barnes - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Dylan Ron Carder - reckless driving and no seat belt.

Tammy Buchanan - no seat belt.

Kenneth Dale Greenfield - improper passing.

Eric Jesus Lopez - driving under suspension and reckless driving.

Charles Leslie Kester - no seat belt.

Dustin Wayne Todd - no seat belt.

Daniel Lee Parker - no seat belt.

Joshua Kelly Gallaway - no seat belt.

Torri Dawn Sanders - no seat belt.

Christopher Hamrick - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Sydney Lynn Jorgenson - no seat belt.

Justin Allen Winsett - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Steven Todd Outon - no seat belt.

Robert Jowe Sanders - no seat belt.

Christian Renteria-Aguilar - no seat belt.

Jim Mitchell Perry - no seat belt and texting while operating non-commercial motor vehicle.

Dathan Eugene Brooks - no seat belt.

Brandon Cole Tate - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Kelly Don Crittenden - no seat belt and no security verification.

Lacee Mae Rashelle Daniels - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Jessie Lynn Skinner - no security verification.

Briar Eugene Pettit - following too closely.

Aisling Nicole Sosa - failure to keep in proper lane.

