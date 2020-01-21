TULSA – The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include the following: Jan. 29, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.; Jan. 30, 1-7 p.m., Northeastern State University, 612 N. Grand Ave.; Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Specialty Clinic, 2405 W. Main St. in Henryetta; Feb. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Jay Community Center, 429 S. Ninth; Feb. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 415 NE Second St. in Wagoner; and Feb. 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7 percent of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive. Shortfalls in donations can cause delays in essential medical care for patients.
Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their predonation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.