OKLAHOMA CITY — Even as Republican lawmakers heralded the 2021 session as one of the most successful in recent history, critics complained that it was one of the most divisive because of what they said were unnecessary battles over social issues.
Republican lawmakers’ decision to zero in on cultural issues - abortion, protesters, transgender athletes, critical race theory and more - distracted from other issues that plague the state, those critics said.
“We’re Oklahoma, we have real problems,” said Nick Singer, program director of Oklahoma Progress Now, an Oklahoma City-based group that advocates for progressive policies.
He said the focus on social issues distracted from problems that continue to harm Oklahomans, including access to medical insurance and good paying jobs. Oklahoma also remains among the top states for incarceration, yet lawmakers didn’t pass a single law that would meaningfully reform it or the state’s bail system, Singer said.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said social issues legislators discussed this year reflect constituent values.
“The people of the state of Oklahoma have strong feelings about some of these issues, and the members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, they’re just a reflection of their constituencies,” McCall said. “We listen to the people of the state. We respond.”
“If their constituents are talking about those issues, I think it’s because maybe their legislators are telling them about them or they’re seeing it in some extreme news source,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.
She also said many issues, such as critical race theory or transgender athletes, are not a problem in many Oklahoma communities.
“As legislators, we have to sometimes redirect the conversation and say, ‘Hey, we just really aren’t seeing that going on right now.’”
Oklahoma lawmakers in 2021 passed bills that:
• Ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected and require abortion providers to be board certified in obstetrics and gynecology (House bills 2441 and 1904).
• Ban the teaching of critical race theory, which includes messages about sex and race superiority. They also banned sexual and gender diversity training in colleges and universities (House Bill 1775).
• Prohibit transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams (Senate Bill 2).
• Give criminal and civil immunity to drivers who injure or kill protesters while trying to flee a riot. It also stiffens the penalty for those blocking a road during a protest. They also made it illegal to disrupt government meetings (House Bill 1674 and Senate Bill 403).
All but Senate Bill 2, which stalled in the Senate, were signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
“What I've seen for quite a while now, but this is definitely the worst session that I’ve seen it, is an attempt to get voters to focus on something that is divisive, but really isn’t focusing on the main issues of what we’re facing in the state,” Virgin said.
Virgin said Oklahoma seems to be in a race to be the most conservative state, but that begins to lose its meaning when a party that advocates for limited government focuses on issues that include forcing parents to discuss details about their child’s genitalia before they can compete in school sports.
Two important issues, the pandemic and the economy, are being handled well by President Joe Biden, a Democrat, so that’s not something Republicans want to focus on, Virgin added.
“So they’ve got to distract from those issues that are really affecting Oklahomans and talk more about these abstract, divisive issues that aren’t really a problem that we’re facing in the state,” she said. “A lot of what we’re seeing is also sort of knee-jerk reactions to some of the issues of the day.”
McCall said there was a “high level of productivity” in just 67 days. He touted education reform, broadband expansion, a stabilized budget and improvements to Oklahoma’s health care system as some of the accomplishments.
He said their supermajority – Republicans hold 82 of the 101 House seats – produced more legislative outcomes than ever and addressed multiple areas of state policy. He also said there are tough social issues, but it’s their job to take them up. Not everybody is going to like the outcome, but they all have a chance to voice their opinion, and the majority wins.
“[For the] people who were on the losing side of it, I think it’s divisive,” said President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “People who are on the winning side — the vast majority of legislators and vast majority of Oklahomans — have felt that this was extremely successful.”
Treat also said it was the most successful session in which he has participated. He also touted investment in public education, increased parental school choice and legislative efforts aimed at diversifying the economy.
But Treat also said he wouldn’t be happy until abortion is completely eliminated, and noted that the state’s judicial nomination process still needs to be reformed and work on public meeting reforms remains unfinished.
“It seems that the supermajorities in both chambers were just sort of emboldened as they picked up more seats to really act on some of those more political pieces of legislation,” said Nicole McAfee, with the ACLU Oklahoma chapter.
She said lawmakers also seemed a bit more emboldened because COVID-19 kept many Oklahomans away from the Capitol.
“I think that made it easier to legislate some of those harms,” she said.
McAfee characterized the 2021 session as less a “culture war” than an attack on constitutional rights and liberties. She pointed to several measures, including the anti-protest measures; new barriers to the citizen’s initiative petition process; attacks on abortion; bills that were targeted at the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning community;and a ban on the teaching of critical race theory in schools. Her group is weighing legal challenges to some of the social legislation that passed this year.
“I think when your best session ever is one that has resulted in some of the most unconstitutional legislation to date, then it’s maybe time to revisit metrics,” she said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
