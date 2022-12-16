OKLAHOMA CITY — With the number of placements in Oklahoma’s Teach for America program dropping to its lowest levels in a decade, some question whether the state’s annual $2 million legislative expenditure remains a wise investment.
In the 2021-22 school year, Oklahoma Teach for America placed only 64 educators, according to the most recent data available from the State Department of Education, down 72.5% from the high of 233 placed in the 2014-15 school year. The data shows placements have been declining annually since the 2018-19 school year when TFA placed 144 educators in public school classrooms.
In the 2018-19 school year, 47% of participants completed their two-year commitment, and 53% of those who completed it left within the following two years, according to a State Department of Education analysis.
Since 2009, TFA Oklahoma has been recruiting college graduates from a variety of majors to teach in local schools. Those graduates commit to teach for two years, and in return TFA provides them several weeks of intensive training before placing them in low-income or underserved districts. TFA also provides participants with 80 hours of professional development opportunities throughout their commitment, and local districts provide salary and benefits, according to TFA’s website.
Corps members receive a TFA provisional certificate to teach for two years, and at the end of their commitment transition to a standard teaching certificate.
Diane Beals, an associate professor of education at the University of Tulsa, said most TFA teachers leave Oklahoma after two years. Educators - even traditionally trained ones - don’t usually hit their stride until the fifth year, she said.
“That’s, as far as I’m concerned, wasted resources,” Beals said. “Yeah, it’s nice for them to have had the experience, but they’ve had very little training.”
She also said it has been shown repeatedly that the most effective teachers are “teachers who stay put. You get better as you go,” and believes Oklahoma could be better served spending the money on expanded scholarship opportunities.
One analysis she cited found that the $2 million could pay for over 100 four-year bachelor’s degrees or 300 masters degrees scholarships for existing classroom teachers who want to increase their pay and education levels.
Natalie Laukitis, a Teach For America spokesperson, said TFA, like many partner districts, has faced “increased challenges with recruiting the next generation of diverse, committed teachers” even as demand for its services remains.
“Recruits point to economic instability, the financial viability of public-service oriented careers, student debt, high burnout and a more competitive job market as reasons they are opting out of the education field,” Laukitis said. “This challenge in recruitment runs counter to the overall demand of our corps members and alumni.”
She said corps members and alumni work in 39 districts and 19 Oklahoma cities, impacting over 70,000 students. Its network includes 165 alumni and corps member teachers and more than 100 school and district leaders.
Laukitis said TFA is developing new strategies to increase its corps size, improve retention and meet community needs. It launched a tutoring program last spring that partners with schools “to accelerate learning and foster belonging for students.” In August, it also launched three educator fellowships “geared toward recruiting and retaining talented educators” in Oklahoma. Nearly 50 educators, including non-TFA educators and out-of-state recruits, are current participants, she said.
To support its recruitment, teacher training and support and the free summer-school programming in Tulsa that serves nearly 270 students, Laukitis said TFA fundraises from a variety of sources. It said 54% of funding comes from public money, 40% from private giving, and 6% from school partnerships and fees.
“This funding is particularly crucial as the education field, as a whole, innovates on ways to address the growing needs of students and the shrinking pool of educators,” Laukitis said.
Oklahoma lawmakers have specifically earmarked $2 million in taxpayer funds each year for at least the past four budget cycles, according to state records.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said when he asked about the funding, he was told it is just part of the budget. He said he suspects the funds are earmarked annually because Tulsa and Oklahoma City public schools rely on TFA.
TFA’s website notes that it is not currently placing corps members in Oklahoma City, but still indicates greater Tulsa is a “high-need region.”
While, he said he hadn’t seen the participation numbers provided by the State Department of Education, Pemberton said “it sounds like we need to refigure whether or not we need to continue to put that amount of money in the program.”
Pemberton said when he worked as principal at Muskogee High School before retiring in 2015, TFA struggled to find two participants willing to come to his town.
State Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said in an email that “every dollar spent on education will be reviewed and evaluated. If there is a program that is getting state funds and isn’t producing the outcomes we need to improve our education system in the state, we will discuss where that money needs to be reallocated to be most beneficial. If there is a program that is underperforming, but has potential to succeed, we will focus our attention on how to better develop that program to ensure success.”
Oklahoma City Public Schools spokeswoman Crystal Raymond said in an email that the district has “had good experiences with the quality” of TFA candidates due to the quality and amount of professional development TFA provides. Most completed their two-year commitment, and about 10% have remained and are actively employed.
TFA notified the district in the spring that it was “unable to offer any candidates” for budget year 2023. The prior year, TFA only placed two educators, the district said.
Tulsa Public Schools couldn’t say how many current TFA corps member are in its classrooms, but spokeswoman Drew Druzynski said in an email that TFA is an “important partner.” Over more than a decade, the district has hired over 1,000 TFA educators, and as of mid-December 140 participants worked in its schools.
She said the district contracts with TFA directly and its fees cover recruitment, training and ongoing support for participants. The contract adjusts based on the number of teachers TFA recruits and places in classrooms.
Julian Vasquez Heilig, dean of education at the University of Kentucky and who runs a podcast focusing on Teach for America, said TFA’s silence has been really surprising in the era of teacher shortages. Historically, TFA has been “front and center” in saying that it’s going to solve the shortage and remedy the situation in hard-to-staff schools, he said.
“I think it’s because people are realizing that Teach for America overpromises,” Heilig said.
He said the success of the program varies state-to-state, but on average only a quarter of participants stay in the classroom for the long-term. Heilig believes the TFA program is “very ineffective in terms of creating teachers that stay” in the profession long term.
Vasquez Heilig said the TFA educators typically end up in poor urban or rural school districts and teaching students of color.
“You don’t see Teach for America teachers in our highly-ranked public schools or in wealthy communities,” he said. “Teach for America is something that they only do to poor students in urban areas and poor students in rural areas as well. Wealthy people do not allow their students to be taught by Teach for America teachers.”
But when states and local entities have considered terminating TFA contracts, the organization “puts out a lot of pressure,” Vasquez Heilig said.
“What happens is Teach for America typically pays lobbyists to tell policymakers how great their core members are, and they’ll bring a couple to the Capitol and impress everybody, but what’s actually happening out in the schools is very problematic,” Heilig said.
Nationally, TFA reported it spent over $900,000 on lobbying, according to its 2018 tax returns.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister has previously announced TFA is a part of her agency’s pandemic recovery plan. In August 2021, she announced in a press release that her agency had awarded TFA Oklahoma a $4.2 million grant using federal coronavirus aid.
The agency said the funding would help TFA “launch a statewide strategy to increase school effectiveness, build a strong pipeline of educators and address pandemic-related learning loss.”
At the time, she said they were “thrilled to work” with TFA to “expand the footprint of their innovative and effective talent development model.”
Hofmeister said during a recent interview that she believes the state is getting its value from the Legislature’s annual earmark. She said the program provides Oklahoma with college-degreed educators who went through a rigorous process and have a desire to teach.
Hofmeister said she once encountered a Tulsa Public Schools teacher who told her she was “jealous” of the training and support that Teach for America teachers received.
“You are getting a lot of support plus a group of college-educated and service-minded professionals that want to step in to make a difference,” Hofmeister said. “And that has been a real plus. We are grateful for that.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
