Scaffolding has been raised, tents have been pitched, and vendors have set up shop at Diamondhead Resort in Tahlequah, as the Medicine Stone Music Festival kicked off in Tahlequah Thursday.
And the stage is set for two more days of red dirt tunes, boot scootin' and serenades.
For many fans of the red dirt scene, the festival is a staple in the yearly calendar. Thousands of people fill the grounds of the Tahlequah float establishment every year, creating a tent city with an RV neighborhood right next to the Illinois River.
Johnnie Epperson traveled from southwest Arkansas to attend Medicine Stone, making it her fifth year to party at one of Green Country's largest festivals. She said the atmosphere is what keeps her coming back.
"We can't wait every year for this," Epperson said. "It feels like home. You don't have to put on a front, you can just be yourself, you know."
Music kicked off Thursday afternoon with Austin Meade, RC & The Ambers, Micky & The Motorcars, Flatland Calvary, Parker McCollum and others. While they might all fit under the same umbrella, or at least subgenre, what attracts ears is the fact that each band has its own unique sound.
"This our genre of music - red dirt, american, Texas - it's [music] that's coming back that's not played on the radio," said Epperson, who detests commercial radio. "It's too mainstream for me. Some of it's good and it's got a good beat, but I like lyrics, and if I don't think that you've lived it or been through it, it's not authentic."
With the forecast calling heavy rain over the weekend, Medicine Stone aficionados took to the river Thursday, soaking in as much sun as they could before the party gets into full swing. Several festival goers preferred their presence remain concealed, as a timely "sick" call into their work was the only reason they made it out to the scene.
On the gravel bar of the float resort on the Illinois River, the trash can left out slowly filled with beer cans and other disposables. Friends and Medicine Stone acquaintances, meanwhile, could be seen tossing beverages to one another and pounding drinks to their partners' encouragement.
"I will admit it can get pretty wild, but that doesn't mean we're not safe or that people aren't responsible," said Mike Holland, of Kansas. "For the most part, everyone seems to take care of each other and treat each other like family. I don't think anyone ever gets out of line or anything like that. It's just a bunch of people who like to have a good time and know how to show it."
In the RV section of Medicine Stone, a constant hum of generators and engines accompanied its inhabitants. In the tent city of Diamondhead Resort, people didn't seem to mind their neighbors. Tents, canopies, hammocks, vehicles, tarps, banners, flags and more were all in close vicinity to one another.
It didn't bother J.J. Clarke and his girlfriend, who attended for the first time this year. In fact, they said it's what they hoped for.
"We've heard so much about the festival and the environment, so it's kind of what we were planning for," said Clarke. "This is honestly why we wanted to come. We've had some friends who came here and they said the coolest part about it was the fact that everyone sort of turns the campgrounds into a community. I've already had three people walk by and offer me a beer. It's pretty cool."
