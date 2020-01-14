CHECOTAH -- Dr. Clint Crowe, Oklahoma professor and newly published author of the book "Caught in the Maelstrom: The Indian Nations in the Civil War," will present a program based on his book about the history of American Indian nations in the Civil War at Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m.
"Caught in the Maelstrom" chronicles the often overlooked experiences of the Five Tribes - the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole - during America's Civil War.
In 1861-1865, the Indians fought their own bloody civil war on lands surrounded by Kansas, Arkansas and Texas.
The book reveals the complexity and the importance of this war within a war, and explains how it affected the surrounding states in the Trans-Mississippi West and the course of the war that engulfed the country. Crowe's study is grounded in a plethora of archival resources: newspapers, diaries, letter collections and other accounts.
Crowe is an assistant professor of history and political science at Tulsa Community College. He performed his doctoral studies under Dr. Daniel Sutherland at the University of Arkansas, and began this work as his master's thesis under Dr. Brad Agnew at Northeastern State University at Tahlequah. "Caught in the Maelstrom" is based on his dissertation, and is his first book.
For more information about the presentation and Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call 918-473-5572. Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center is east of U.S. Highway 69 between Oktaha and Checotah. The Visitor Center is on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville.
Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
