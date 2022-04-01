Organizers of the fourth annual Crawfish Festival kicked off the event in weather that was described as perfect by those in attendance.
The collaboration between Linney Breaux’s and Kroner & Baer has become a popular Tahlequah tradition that connects the area to Louisiana culture. The fun will continue through Saturday, April 2.
Brandon Linney, of Linney Breaux’s, said his establishment handles the food, and Kroner & Baer offers the venue, booze, and entertainment.
This year, Linney Breaux's brought in 2,500 pounds of shrimp from the Mamou/Eunice area, northwest of Lafayette, Louisiana. The shrimp was distributed by OK Crawfish from Broken Bow.
Guests can pay $23 for a 2-pound plate of crawfish, which comes with potatoes, corn, a dipping sauce, and a non-alcoholic beverage. They can add on boudin or Gulf shrimp for an extra charge. For those not interested in Cajun food, the Hangry Kitchen will also be open. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.
Every fall, as the temperatures drop in Louisiana, crawfish dig into the silt to stay warm. Starting around January, they start to come back out. Crawfish fishers set their first traps of the season around then, and will continue catching crawfish until June 1.
“It’s done yearly. There’s a season for it. It usually starts in late January. A lot of times, they don’t pick them from the farms because they go into the silt so deep,” said Linney.
The Crawfish Festival has also opened up a stand where locals can buy localized swag.
“We’ve got all types of merchandise, as far as Crawfish Festival T-shirts,” he said.
Tera Webb is a parent volunteer who is helping sell T-shirts and clean tables. To celebrate Crawfish Festival, Kroner & Baer and Linney Breaux’s gave $500 – $250 apiece – to the Artemis Robotics team at Tahlequah Middle School.
“I’m a parent that’s volunteering because my son and his team have qualified to go to [VEX Robotic World Championship] in Dallas, Texas,” said Webb. “We are taking donations and tips. We’ll be keeping things clean and getting things stocked – just helping in any way that we can.”
At the T-shirt shop, Webb will be selling suckers, the proceeds of which will go to the Robotics team.
Many local musicians are performing at this year’s festival, including RC & The Ambers, Katelyn Myers, Tyler Byrd & The Flock, The Three Fs, and the 510ers on Friday, and Pumpkin Hollow Band, The Three Fs, Doc Fell, Patti Steel, Michael Rappe, Espinosa Trio, Baylee & Chris, Studio House Project, and Hanna & The Postman on Saturday.
“Our responsibility is to bring the party,” said Chris Whytal, Kroner & Baer owner. “We provide live music, cocktails, beer, entertainment, activities, and we host the location for the party.”
Kids enjoyed playing on the bounce house, and riding the mechanical bull.
“This is my favorite festival of the year, and we do quite a few festivals. Out of all of them, this is the best time. It’s springtime, and people are wanting to get out again, especially on a week like this where we were rained in half of the week. We have good weather for the event, and we’re grateful for that,” said Whytal.
